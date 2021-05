Virginia Beach City FC, an affiliate of Major League Soccer’s D.C. United, will begin its National Premier Soccer League season at 6 p.m. Saturday against Philadelphia Lonestar and will have a rematch at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Despite the Virginia Beach branding, the club is playing home games at Powhatan Field in Norfolk. VBCFC is coming back after skipping the 2020 season because of the pandemic. ...