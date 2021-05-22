newsbreak-logo
Cochise County, AZ

Wind Advisory issued for Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument; Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven; Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson; White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Upper Gila River Valley, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains and Catalina and Rincon Mountains. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...These winds may impact drivers of high-profile vehicles traveling along Interstate 10, mainly east of Tucson to the New Mexico state line. These winds will likely produce areas of blowing dust which may rapidly reduce visibilities along roadways, especially along Interstate 10 to the northeast of the Willcox Playa in Cochise county. Gusty winds will also blow around unsecured objects.

