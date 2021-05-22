All She Wrote (Warriors 112, Grizzlies 117)

newsbreak-logo
Well, that’s all she wrote. The 2020-2021 season is over for the Golden State Warriors, and it ended with a nailbiting 117-112 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, who achieved on Friday what they could not on the previous Sunday. The road for the Dubs was windy and torturous, and for the Warriors to even have made the play-in tournament was a somewhat unexpected surprise, given the number of winnable games they blew and the calamitous injuries suffered across the roster both before and during the season. But after riding a wave of positive energy to the 8 seed and two chances to win one game against the Lakers and then the Grizzlies, the Warriors faded down the stretch. Their loss tonight was one part encouraging, two parts devastating, as Stephen Curry scratched his way to another preposterous box score and the young Warriors got a spicy jolt of playoff-style seasoning, but in the end it didn’t matter, as the Dubs frittered away the game via a turnover frenzy that carried over from Wednesday night’s loss. I’ll save the long-view musings for subsequent posts, and so, focused myopically on tonight’s contest, this stings.

