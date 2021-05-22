Talking Point: What Are You Playing This Weekend? (May 22nd)

Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster has just arrived on PC, Nintendo Switch, and the PlayStation 4. This old-school JRPG title may be different from the Persona series that modern SMT fans are familiar with. However, there is a lot of common ground that can make Persona fans try out this remaster. But SMT3 Nocturne is as old-school as old-school can get, and bringing the game to a modern audience is a daunting task. Did the new quality-of-life improvements help the game more palatable to new fans, or is its old-school gameplay too off-putting? Find out here as we round up SMT3 Nocturne HD Remaster review scores.