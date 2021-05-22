newsbreak-logo
Talking Point: What Are You Playing This Weekend? (May 22nd)

By Gavin Lane
Nintendo Life
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat's that sound? Well, if you listen very closely you can just about hear the E3 hype train approaching in the far distance. Ready to jump aboard?. In the past seven days Nintendo announced a bunch more retro titles for Nintendo Switch Online, as well as a lovely new Skyward Sword amiibo that's caused quite the stir. We've also had announcements of Ni no Kuni II and, perhaps most impressively, My Friend Peppa Pig for Switch later this year. Quite a week!

Video GamesNintendo Life

Talking Point: If Nintendo Released Them, Would You Play Virtual Boy Games In 2021?

Nintendo's Virtual Boy was an inarguably strange system, although mentioning its name can elicit markedly different responses. To many, the little tabletop non-HMD is little more than a punchline; a hilarious blink-and-you'll-miss-it example of Nintendo toying with an idea that was sabotaged from the off by hopelessly inadequate component technology. For others, this black and red 32-bit experiment was a brave failure and a console curio that still elicits pangs of retro-futuristic nostalgia and hardware fetishism.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

SMT3: Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD Remaster Review Scores

Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster has just arrived on PC, Nintendo Switch, and the PlayStation 4. This old-school JRPG title may be different from the Persona series that modern SMT fans are familiar with. However, there is a lot of common ground that can make Persona fans try out this remaster. But SMT3 Nocturne is as old-school as old-school can get, and bringing the game to a modern audience is a daunting task. Did the new quality-of-life improvements help the game more palatable to new fans, or is its old-school gameplay too off-putting? Find out here as we round up SMT3 Nocturne HD Remaster review scores.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Racing Games on Nintendo Switch

It has taken a long while for it to happen, but the Nintendo Switch is now home to some very good racing games. It doesn’t have its own equivalent of the Gran Turismo series yet, and there’s nothing on it that comes close to offering the sheer bliss that the Forza Horizon series provides, but if you just want a great racing game on Switch there are more than a handful of games that can offer it.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Giles Goddard Reveals 'Portal' Tech Developed In Early Zelda 64 Demo

"When I saw Portal I thought, 'I had that running on N64'" The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was a genre-defining release, and it was also a showcase for the graphical power of the Nintendo 64; this was a time when 3D games were incredibly new and exciting. Naturally the project, and Nintendo's work in producing the game engine, was a long time in the works before we got our hands on it. Most famously there's the Shoshinkai 1995 demo, which showed early efforts to create a 3D Link in combat.
Video Gamesnintendo-power.com

Nintendo adapts its Mario Kard game to a magnified reality

The Mario Kart Live Home Circuit, scheduled for Oct. 16, will transform its living room into a roundabout for the popular racing game and see remote control carts driving there. Take aside one of Nintendo’s most popular licenses, the Mario Card, which has sold over 25 million copies worldwide in...
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Kaze and the Wild Masks Review (PS4)

If you told me fifteen years ago that possibly the best days for the 2D platformer were ahead of me, I’d have said you were out of your mind, but with games like Kaze and the Wild Masks releasing, that may be the case. While once the dominant genre of the games industry, until the launch of digital platforms, it seemed their day had passed.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

7 Horizons to bring the Rayman and Mega Man vibe to PC and console

RedDeerGames have recently made a bit of a name for themselves with two quirky little adventures – Under Leaves and Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia. But it’s not just the edutainment sector that this team at looking to embrace, it’s the classics too, and it’s here where 7 Horizons looks to come in.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Smash Bros. Ultimate making some limited-time Spirits permanent

According to a tweet from the official Japanese Smash Bros. twitter, translated by Perfectly Nintendo, several Spirits that previously were only available for a limited time in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will now be permanently available in game via the Spirit Board or shop. The list of Spirits being added are from Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, and Bravely Default II.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Ladders by POWGI (Nintendo Switch)

Ladders by POWGI is the latest POWGI-branded word game on the Nintendo Switch. Many of these have been released on the Switch (also on the Wii U and 3DS), varying in quality. PN has reviewed the good, the average, and the subpar titles. Ladders is more of a middle-of-the-road release, an average game in most respects that only enthusiasts of the POWGI series will want to grab at launch price.
FIFAvgchartz.com

Resident Evil Village Tops the French Charts - Sales

Resident Evil Village (PS4) has shot up from second to first place on the French charts in week 19, 2021, according to SELL. The PS5 version drops from first to third place. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) jumps from fourth to second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has re-entered the charts in fourth place.
Video Gamessuperjumpmagazine.com

Mario Returns to the Golf Course

Adding Mario to the mix provides a level of creative freedom. In the Mushroom Kingdom, the standard rules of golf — and indeed, of physics — do not necessarily apply. As a result, Mario Golf contained many elements you simply wouldn’t find in a typical golf game. Some of these...
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Fans Can Now Pre-Order the Collector's Edition of MEGA MAN: THE WILY WARS for SEGA Genesis/Master Drive

Never in my life did I ever think that I would be writing about a SEGA Genesis/Master Drive game. Here we are though. Retro-Bit recently announced that fans can now pre-order a copy of Mega Man: The Wily Wars from their partner stores for $69.99. The Wily Wars combines Mega Man, Mega Man 2, and Mega Man 3 into one cartridge for the Genesis/Master Drive console. This is the first time that North American fans will be able to have a physical copy of this collection of games that released back in 1994 in Japan. Now, the game is available in a Collector’s Edition that comes with the following: