Talking Point: What Are You Playing This Weekend? (May 22nd)
What's that sound? Well, if you listen very closely you can just about hear the E3 hype train approaching in the far distance. Ready to jump aboard?. In the past seven days Nintendo announced a bunch more retro titles for Nintendo Switch Online, as well as a lovely new Skyward Sword amiibo that's caused quite the stir. We've also had announcements of Ni no Kuni II and, perhaps most impressively, My Friend Peppa Pig for Switch later this year. Quite a week!www.nintendolife.com