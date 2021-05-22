What the Warriors and Grizzlies said after play-in game upset
The Warriors' season came to a screeching halt Friday night as the young Memphis Grizzlies eliminated them from playoff contention in the NBA's play-in tournament with a 117-112 win at Chase Center. Memphis led throughout the game until the Warriors stormed back in the closing minutes. But the Grizzlies outscored the Warriors 10-3 in the final 90 seconds of overtime, including two clutch floaters from second-year guard Ja Morant to seal the game.www.warriorscentral.com