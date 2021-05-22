newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

What the Warriors and Grizzlies said after play-in game upset

By Yahoo! Sports
warriorscentral.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Warriors' season came to a screeching halt Friday night as the young Memphis Grizzlies eliminated them from playoff contention in the NBA's play-in tournament with a 117-112 win at Chase Center. Memphis led throughout the game until the Warriors stormed back in the closing minutes. But the Grizzlies outscored the Warriors 10-3 in the final 90 seconds of overtime, including two clutch floaters from second-year guard Ja Morant to seal the game.

www.warriorscentral.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Ja Morant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Play In Game#Warriors And Grizzlies#Chase Center#The Game#Playoff Contention
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAsfbayca.com

Curry seizes scoring title, carries Warriors into eighth seed to face LeBron, Lakers

Down this homestretch of the season the Warriors have gotten key contributions from a different player each game. One day, it’s Draymond Green scoring 10 points in the first quarter. The next, it’s Andrew Wiggins pouring in 38. Others, it’s Juan Toscano-Anderson sparking a win with his emotional and solid play, or Jordan Poole going off for a career high.
NBAsportsbettingdime.com

Spurs vs Grizzlies Play-In Tournament Odds, Spread and Picks

The Memphis Grizzlies are four-point home favorites over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night in a Western Conference play-in game at the FedEx Forum. The road team won each of the three regular season meetings. A breakdown of Spurs-Grizzlies with odds and a prediction can be found below. It...
NBAEast Bay Times

NBA play-in tournament tracker: Warriors, Lakers and Grizzlies get big wins

The Warriors swept a big back-to-back set with the Western Conference’s top two teams Monday and Tuesday, keeping them in prime position for the NBA’s play-in tournament. Tuesday night’s 122-116 win over the Phoenix Suns, spurred on by Andrew Wiggins’ 38 points, helped the Warriors maintain their half-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 8 spot in the West. Memphis beat Dallas earlier in the evening to put the pressure on the Warriors.
NBASan Francisco Chronicle

Warriors vs. Grizzlies: What to expect from critical regular-season finale

The Warriors’ game Sunday against the Grizzlies at Chase Center is technically their regular-season finale, but it might as well be the start of the playoffs. The winner will get the eighth spot in the Western Conference and two chances to win one game in the play-in tournament for a playoff berth. Meanwhile, the loser must win two consecutive games to advance — a tricky proposition for any team.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco for a 113-101 win to claim the No. 8 position in this week's play-in tournament. With Curry scoring 17 of his 46 points, the Warriors appeared to take command of the game in the third quarter, but Dillon Brooks led a Memphis comeback. The Grizzlies went up by two twice after that, before Poole nailed his momentum-changing 3-pointer.
NBAGamingToday

Grizzlies vs Spurs Odds for Play-In NBA PlayOff Game

The Memphis Grizzlies (#9 seed) will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs (#10 seed) on Wednesday 19 at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN. The consensus odds for the game at BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings have the Memphis Grizzlies favored at -3 and the moneyline at -145.
NBAvegasodds.com

NBA News and Notes, May 16: Season Ends, Warriors vs Lakers in Play-In

The Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies, securing No.8 in the West. Portland Trail Blazers were better than the Denver Nuggets, clinching the sixth seed in the same conference. Washington Wizards secured the eighth spot in the East, defeating the Charlotte Hornets in a direct matchup. The regular part...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors will play a play-in game before meeting the Lakers

The race for an NBA play-in spot is not over yet. Even though teams have clinched play-in spots, they still haven’t clinched a berth in the specific “winners’ lane” of the play-in system. There are a few more games to be played before each team grabs their deserved place in the four-team play-in bracket. The Golden State Warriors will have to face the Memphis Grizzlies in the last game of the season on Sunday afternoon in San Francisco. The Los Angeles Lakers can wait. The matchup will guarantee which of these two teams will secure the eighth spot in the play-in portion of the postseason.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

We’re Number 8 (Warriors 113, Grizzlies 101)

When the Warriors broke ground on the site that would become Chase Center in 2017, they had just been to two NBA Finals (winning one), set the single-season wins record at 73, and added Kevin Durant to a battle-tested roster that featured 4 other All-NBA talents. By the time Chase Center opened in 2019, the Warriors had been to 3 more NBA Finals (winning two), but things were a lot less rosy in Warriorsville.
NBASporting News

League Pass Alert: Who are the biggest X-factors in the Play-In Tournament?

The stage is set for the first-ever expanded Play-In Tournament!. 7-8 Game: No. 7 Boston Celtics vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards. 9-10 Game: No. 9 Indiana Pacers vs. No. 10 Charlotte Hornets. Western Conference. 7-8 Game: No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 8 Golden State Warriors. 9-10 Game: No....
NBAsemoball.com

Curry is scoring champ, Warriors beat Grizzlies for 8 seed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Stephen Curry lifted his jersey to celebrate Baron Davis-style in an ode to that old "We Believe" Warriors playoff team of more than a decade ago. He flung a game-worn bracelet into the stands that sent fans chanting "M-V-P!" scrambling for the souvenir from another stellar performance by No. 30.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NY Knicks: What could a Jaren Jackson Jr trade look like?

It’s obvious that the NY Knicks are going to be looking to upgrade however possible this offseason, and one of those upgrades might very well be a trade for Jaren Jackson Jr. I recently wrote an article discussing a piece by Marc Berman of the NY Post stating that a...
NBACBS Sports

NBA playoff picture, standings, magic numbers: Lakers land at No. 7 in West; Nets clinch No. 2 seed in East

Well, we're down to the final day of the NBA's 2020-21 regular season, and there was no telling what's going to happen on Sunday. Were teams going to try to tank their way into preferred matchups? It's not quite that simple. Many of the games involving teams in potential position to manipulate their seed are happening at the same time. One result changes all the other scenarios. You're going to see a lot of scoreboard watching and mid-game "adjustments."
NBAkslsports.com

Utah Jazz: Best Record In The NBA

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz finished the regular season with 121-99 over the Sacramento Kings, and enter the playoffs with the best record in the NBA for the first time in franchise history. The Jazz were led by Jordan Clarkson who scored 33 points while five other...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Nylon Calculus: Play-in tournament favorites for each matchup

The NBA play-in tournament will feature single-elimination contests between some of the league’s most exciting teams. What do the numbers say about the likely winners of each conference’s bracket?. Beginning May 18, the NBA is holding its play-in tournament to decide the No. 7 and No. 8-seeded playoff teams from...
NBABleacher Report

Blazers Clinch No. 6 Seed in 2021 NBA Playoffs; Will Face Nuggets in 1st Round

The Portland Trail Blazers are going to the postseason and avoided the Western Conference play-in tournament in the process. Portland clinched its spot in the playoffs Sunday when they defeated the Denver Nuggets. Here is a look at where the Trail Blazers stack up in the Western Conference playoff and...