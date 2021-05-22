What the Warriors and Grizzlies said after play-in game upset

The race for an NBA play-in spot is not over yet. Even though teams have clinched play-in spots, they still haven’t clinched a berth in the specific “winners’ lane” of the play-in system. There are a few more games to be played before each team grabs their deserved place in the four-team play-in bracket. The Golden State Warriors will have to face the Memphis Grizzlies in the last game of the season on Sunday afternoon in San Francisco. The Los Angeles Lakers can wait. The matchup will guarantee which of these two teams will secure the eighth spot in the play-in portion of the postseason.