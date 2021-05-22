This Compact and Vibrant Patio Set Is Perfect for Smaller Yards and Balconies — and It Costs $110
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Purchasing a patio furniture set can be a serious decision, especially considering that so many are upwards of $400. However, we found one wallet-friendly option that could make the decision easier. It's a vibrant and fun foldable set that Amazon shoppers love, and it's just $110.people.com