This Compact and Vibrant Patio Set Is Perfect for Smaller Yards and Balconies — and It Costs $110

By Summer Cartwright
People
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducts in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Purchasing a patio furniture set can be a serious decision, especially considering that so many are upwards of $400. However, we found one wallet-friendly option that could make the decision easier. It's a vibrant and fun foldable set that Amazon shoppers love, and it's just $110.

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news

