Economy

Vice-premier calls on preventing financial risks

 4 days ago

Vice-Premier Liu He chaired the 51st meeting of the State Council Financial Stability and Development Committee on May 21, researching and mapping out key work regarding the financial sector in the next stage. Liu, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, is head...

EconomyUS News and World Report

China Renews Push to Allow Land Rights as Collateral to Modernise Farms

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese regulators on Tuesday stepped up efforts to finance the modernisation of farms and widen the range of collateral to back bank loans to the agricultural sector to include rights to the use of some communal land. Qualified agricultural firms are encouraged to issue bonds and list...
Personal Financeaba.com

Quarles: Financial Stability Risks Currently Moderate

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Randal Quarles told the Senate Banking Committee today that he sees the overall risks to financial stability as “moderate,” but that there are some risks around nonbank financial institutions. Quarles told the committee that COVID-19 highlighted some risks in the potential exposure of nonbanks in the financial sector, and that these exposures could be a source of instability. He added, however, that he does not think the risk is large at this time.
EconomyBloomberg

Nigeria Devalues Naira on Migration to Single Exchange Rate

Sign up to our Next Africa newsletter and follow Bloomberg Africa on Twitter. Nigeria’s central bank devalued the naira by 7.6% against the dollar as authorities in Africa’s biggest oil producer migrate toward a single exchange-rate system for the local currency. The Abuja-based Central Bank of Nigeria replaced the fixed...
Economybitcoin.com

Bank of Korea Seeking Technology to Develop Digital Currency

South Korea’s monetary policy regulator is taking steps to create its own digital coin. Bank of Korea is now looking for a technology provider to develop a test environment for the project. The news comes after major commercial banks expressed skepticism over their cooperation with domestic cryptocurrency exchanges. Central Bank...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

China grapples with yuan messaging amid inflation pressures

(May 25): China’s central bank has sought to clarify that it won’t let the yuan strengthen too much, too quickly, as mixed signals from officials underline the challenges presented by a currency trading near a three-year high. The exchange rate will remain “basically stable,” the deputy governor of the People’s...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan edges up as PBOC reiterates no change to FX policy

SHANGHAI, May 24 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched higher against the dollar on Monday, even against a weaker fixing, after a senior central bank official over the weekend reiterated no change to the currency policy. Deputy governor of the central bank, Liu Guoqiang, said on Sunday that fluctuations in either direction will become the norm for China's currency, with the yuan exchange rate continuing to depend on market supply and demand, as well as changes in global financial markets. "China's central bank crashed the speculation about possible currency regime change," said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank in Singapore. "The People's Bank of China (PBOC) reiterated that its managed floating exchange rate system based on market demand and supply with reference to a basket of currencies will remain suitable for the foreseeable future." Currency traders said Liu's remarks clarified earlier comments from central bank researchers that had unnerved the market, especially exporters. One research felt China should free up the exchange rate over time to support wider global adoption of the currency, while the other said the exchange rate target could be dropped to allow further strengthening to offset rising commodity prices. Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.4408 per dollar, 108 pips or 0.17% weaker than the previous fix of 6.43. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4380 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4330 at midday, 15 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Some traders said that after the central bank's comments on the weekend, the yuan hugged a tight range of about 70 pips on Monday morning, tracking the dollar's movements. A foreign bank trader said that as higher dollar demand is expected due to upcoming corporate dividend payments, many of the bank's clients are adopting a wait-and-see approach and holding off on converting their dollar receipts to yuan. Overseas-listed Chinese companies usually have to make their interim dividend payments between May and August, and such seasonal FX purchases could pile downward pressure on the yuan. Standard Chartered had expected total dividend payments would reach $84 billion this year. In global markets, the dollar hovered near a three-month low, as investors wound back bets on earlier U.S. rate hikes. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 90.021 from the previous close of 90.033, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.432 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4408 6.43 -0.17% Spot yuan 6.433 6.4345 0.02% Divergence from -0.12% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.48% Spot change since 2005 28.66% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.33 97.2 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.021 90.033 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.432 0.02% * Offshore 6.5875 -2.23% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

China Daily: Media, Think Tanks Set To Boost RCEP Exchanges

BEIJING, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement will help its participating countries forge more open economic relationships and improve trade liberalization, officials and experts said. Jiang Jianguo, vice-minister of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said on Sunday that as...
Public Healthshepherdgazette.com

China’s New Pandemic: A Bond Default Disaster

China was one of the first major countries to recover from the coronavirus-induced economic collapse—but at what cost? The country has taken on enormous levels of public and private debt, eased monetary policy, and issued billions of dollars in new bonds. Yet, as the world’s second-largest economy attempts to return to its pre-crisis glory days, Beijing could potentially deal with a new pandemic that could have a sweeping effect on financial markets at home and abroad: A bond default crisis. Once again, when China sneezes, the world catches a cold.
Economybenefitspro.com

5 biggest risks for financial services: Allianz

Following months of tumult ranging from a global pandemic to civil unrest and recently a major cyber attack that shut down one of the nation’s largest gas pipelines, it should come as no surprise that the financial services industry faces a period of heightened risk. According to Allianz Global Corporate & Speciality’s Financial Services Risk Trends report, COVID-19 on its own has caused one of the largest shocks to the global economy ever.
Economythecoinshark.net

Chinese Vice Premier: China Will Ban Mining

A high-ranking Chinese official, speaking at the next meeting of the State Committee of the People's Republic of China, noted that it is necessary to limit the extraction and trading of cryptocurrencies. According to Deputy Prime Minister Liu He, it is necessary to protect the financial stability of the country....
EconomyPosted by
WGAU

ECB sees elevated risks to financial stability in Europe

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — The European Central Bank says risks to the stability of companies, banks and financial markets remain “elevated” due to the uneven impact of the pandemic on the economy, warning that the eventual removal of relief measures could lead to a surge in bankruptcies. The ECB...
Environmentsciencecodex.com

Climate policies, transition risk, and financial stability

The way in which banks react to climate risks and uncertainty could impact financial stability as well as the world's transition to a low-carbon economy. A new study by researchers from IIASA and the Vienna University of Economics and Business explored the role that banks' expectations about climate-related risks will play in fostering or hindering an orderly low-carbon transition.
Personal FinanceWorld Bank Blogs

Managing Risks Posed by COVID-19 on Financial Institutions

In this final session of our five part Insolvency series on Corporate Debt, panelists discussed how to share international best practices for managing credit default risks with local banks. They looked at what is needed to create an active distressed asset market that can speed up resolution of debt issues and improve conditions for economic activity.
U.S. Politicsharrisondaily.com

Biden directs US to mitigate financial risk from climate

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is directing federal agencies to develop a comprehensive strategy to identify and manage financial risks to government and the private sector posed by climate …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Economyfinextra.com

Sustainable Finance Live: How to value nature and better assess financial risk

On 11th May, Finextra hosted the first workshop of its two-day virtual event, Sustainable Finance Live. The interactive session brought together expert investors and asset managers to explore how to build a portfolio that effectively supports biodiversity, natural capital, and ecosystem services. On the back of the learnings gathered from...
Economyspglobal.com

Private finance has work to do on ESG: S&P Global Sustainability1

Boosting private sector engagement in green financing remains an urgent priority, while companies need to improve the quality and consistency of their environmental, social and governance disclosures, panelists said during S&P Global Platts' inaugural Sustainability1 conference May 25. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience.
Economyfinancemagnates.com

Chinese Province Proposes to Blacklist Illegal Bitcoin Miners in the Social Credit System

The Chinese provincial government of Inner Mongolia has issued a proposal to blacklist the national social credit system to everyone who violates new rulings on Bitcoin mining. Following China’s crackdown on crypto mining, the province wants to punish illegal miners with limited access to financial products and even restrictions on foreign travels, reported local media outlet Weixin.
Worldhurriyetdailynews.com

Tümen appointed deputy Central Bank governor

Professor Semih Tümen has been appointed deputy governor of Turkey’s Central Bank, replacing Oğuzhan Erbaş. The presidential decree regarding the appointment was published in the Official Gazette. There are four deputy governors at the country’s Central Bank. Tümen, economics department head at Ankara’s TED University, previously served as the director-general...