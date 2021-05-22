newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

For May, 3 Romances About Staying True To Your Passions, Whatever They May Be

By Maya Rodale
NPR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month, Romancelandia delivers three delightful new romances about staying true to your passions — whether they're old cars, wedding dresses or a grade school crush. The couples in these stories also remind us to cast aside faded dreams and other people's ambitions and to fearlessly pursue a new future with the one you love, for that is the way to happy ever after.

www.npr.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nellie Bly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historical Romance#Friendship#Manhattan#Volunteers#Teen Romance#True Love#Real Love#Free Love#Contemporary Fiction#Catholic#Lgbtq#Lowcountry Bride#Laura Whitcomb Inc#Afro#The New Life Church#Historical Fiction#Wedding Dresses#Brilliant Ideas#Happy#Beauty Pageants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Ford
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
Related
Books & Literaturerivetedlit.com

If You Love Weddings, Read These Books!

In S.K. Ali’s fun and fresh sequel to Saints and Misfits, Misfit in Love, Janna Yusuf is so excited for the weekend: her brother Muhammad’s getting married, she’s reuniting with her mom whom she’s missed the whole summer—and Nuah will be here for the weekend. The last time Janna saw Nuah, Janna wasn’t ready to reciprocate his feelings for her. Things are different now, and Janna is thrilled for her (carefully planned) summer of love to begin. But it wouldn’t be a wedding if everything went according to plan.
Books & Literaturethepassivevoice.com

Darkly Humorous Books About Relationships

Dark humor. Wry, mordant. Frame it however you want—yin and yang, chiaroscuro, tragedy and comedy—nothing is more life-affirming, nothing makes me feel more connected to humanity, more humbled by the resiliency of the human spirit, than a person’s ability to crack a joke at a low point. The women and...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Writing From Inside the Precarious Hunger of Childhood

For a couple of years after undergrad, when I was adrift between job and school and sheepishly wondering if I might try my hand at writing, I became obsessed with an anthology edited by Lorrie Moore, titled I Know Some Things: Stories about Childhood by Contemporary Writers. It resonated with me in a way that began as a small hum but eventually agitated me into action, and only in retrospect do I recognize that it served as a kind of primer for me, or perhaps a yardstick. I read some of its stories so many times that the cadence of their sentences felt ingrained in my ear, such that to revisit them, as I do now, feels as comforting as wrapping a favorite sweater around me.
Books & LiteratureModern Mrs. Darcy

WSIRN Ep 284: I need an irresistible read this summer

Over the last year, we’ve talked to readers who voraciously devour romance, mystery, and graphic novels to escape real life—and readers who struggle to pick up a single book, even if they know it’s one they’ll love. There’s no right way to respond to stress as a reader, and today’s guest is here to share encouragement and insight for readers experiencing burnout.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

The Humor—and Grief—of the Modern-Day “Guncle”

I’ve had a long fascination with Auntie Mame, the 1955 Patrick Dennis novel that was quickly adapted for the stage with Rosalind Russell as Mame, then for a film also starring Russell, then as the Broadway musical Mame showcasing Angela Landsbury, then finally as a ghastly movie musical featuring a miscast Lucille Ball. As a sensitive young boy, I longed for a relative like Mame. I thought, what fun it would be to be tag along on madcap adventures and bear witness to a woman thumbing her nose at the conventionality of her time. (For Mame, that was Eisenhower’s post-war America.) I can’t be the only one—Mame made Dennis (born Edward Tanner III) a millionaire, and he enjoyed unprecedented success, for a time having three books on the New York Times bestseller list at once. Auntie Mame made Dennis quite wealthy, and turned high camp mainstream for American readers.
Books & LiteratureNPR

A Bullied Kid Finds Unconventional Freedom In 'Heaven'

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, I've been suffering from a reading funk. My concentration is bad; my commitment, worse. I blame the world, not the books, but I do feel especially grateful to the writers whose novels broke through my mental clouds. First on that list is the Japanese novelist Mieko Kawakami, whose English-language debut, Breasts and Eggs, was one of my favorite books of 2020. I wasn't alone; Breasts and Eggs, in Sam Bett and David Boyd's seamless rendering, was a breakaway hit. No wonder Kawakami's U.S. publisher, the reliably excellent Europa Editions, chased it so quickly with another Bett-Boyd co-translation, this time of Kawakami's 2016 novel Heaven, which, once again, cut straight through my funk.
Relationship AdvicePopculture

'Bachelor' Winner Ends Decade-Long Marriage

Shayne Lamas, who was the final rose recipient on Season 12 of The Bachelor, announced that she is splitting from her husband, Nik Richie. According to Page Six, Lamas and Richie, who is the founder of the controversial gossip site The Dirty, are set to divorce after 11 years of marriage. They initially wed in Las Vegas in 2010, hours after meeting one another. The pair share a daughter and a son together.
PetsFinancial Times

How I Spend It: Julianna Margulies’ tales from the saddle

There is a connection I feel with horses that is unlike anything I have ever experienced. They can be frightening because of their size and their speed and their unpredictability, but they also force you to be calm. I think that was the smartest thing my first riding teacher taught me when I was seven: if you’re calm, they will be calm. They are the most magnificent creatures.
Books & LiteraturePublishers Weekly

New and Noteworthy Kids' and YA Books: May 2021

We’ve rounded up some of the buzziest books for young readers coming out this month. Whether you’re sharing in everyday family traditions, anticipating a visit from a favorite grandparent, or exploring the great outdoors, these titles are perfect for celebrating memorable moments big and small. Picture Books. Stephen Savage. Holiday...
MinoritiesWashington City Paper

City Lights: Celebrate the “Radical Odes” to “Radical Bodies” in Fat and Queer

While anyone adjusting to a new body size as we reemerge into society could take comfort and pleasure in its pages, Fat and Queer: An Anthology of Queer and Trans Bodies and Lives, a new anthology edited by Bruce Owens Grimm, Miguel M. Morales, and Tiff Joshua TJ Ferentini, is too complex, joyful, and determined for a pat reference to the “quarantine fifteen” to serve as a news hook. Instead, the book is a collection of “radical odes” to “radical bodies,” as Roy G. Guzmán writes in the introduction, connecting the experience of being both fat and queer and detailing how the two identities overlap and affect each other. The stories, essays, and poems, collected from a wide-ranging group of writers (including Aubrey Gordon, a.k.a. Your Fat Friend, Carmen Maria Machado, Caleb Luna, and 30 other contributors), are “acts of witness for how the human body continues to be an, if not the, ultimate threshold between and the now and what the world can be,” Guzmán writes. Celebrate the book’s launch with Loyalty Bookstores’ online event, where the editors will be joined by local contributors L. Harris and D. Nolan Jefferson; donations will go to BLM DC. The event begins at 8 p.m. on May 27. Registration is available at loyaltybookstores.com. Pay what you want, starting at $1.
AstronomyThe Day

Your stars May 13

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Push to get things done on time, and you will succeed. Network with people who can help you get ahead. Don't mix business with pleasure or exhibit indulgence in front of people who can influence your future. Romance is featured. 4 stars. TAURUS (April 20-May 20):...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Seeking a Connection to My Grandmother in Alice Munro’s Queer Characters

B. Pietras on the Old Women and Queer Men of Munro’s Fiction. Old women are woven through Alice Munro’s fiction like a skein of glinting silver thread: grandmothers who guard family lore; nursing home residents who casually recall long-ago orgies; elderly wives liberated by the onset of Alzheimer’s. They’re hard to avoid if, like me, you’ve spent the pandemic devouring every collection of Munro’s stories, from 1968’s Dance of the Happy Shades to 2012’s Dear Life. At first, I read for pure pleasure—dazzled by what she can do with a sentence, at how she can compress an entire life into a handful of pages. As the months went by, though, reading all of Munro became about something else. Something that had nothing to do with pandemic boredom or literary technique, and everything to do with my own grandmother.
Books & LiteratureLitReactor

Storyville: Writing for the Ideal Reader

So today we’re going to talk about writing to your ideal reader. I’m sure you’ve head of this concept before. Let’s dig in to some ideas on what that means, and how I think you can approach this concept. I think it can help you out quite a bit, but maybe not in the ways you might expect.
JobsThrive Global

Stepping into your true self

· The gift of Being Multi-faceted – why it’s selfish to hide your authenticity and gifts!. · The importance of living a life that’s in alignment with your core values. · Why Imposter syndrome is actually a huge nudge from the universe (In the right direction) · How we are...
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: There Was a Group of Elderly Women Gathered at a Seminar

After a group of elderly women were asked to send a love text message to their husbands during a seminar, the replies they got were very funny. Find out more!. A group of elderly women gathered at a seminar to discuss how to live in a loving relationship with their husbands. During the seminar, a question was thrown to the elderly women.