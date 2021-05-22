newsbreak-logo
New visitation policy announced at local hospital

huntingdondailynews.com
 4 days ago

Monday, May 17, 2021, Mount Nittany Health began allowing one visitor per inpatient at Mount Nittany Medical Center during visiting hours, 2-6 p.m. daily. Additionally, one support person/caregiver may accompany patients of the emergency department at the Medical Center, Mount Nittany Physician Group, Mount Nittany Health Surgical Center, Cancer Care Partnership, and outpatient Medical Center locations. The women and children’s services department at the Medical Center will continue its practice of permitting one support person to accompany the patient. For outpatient and surgical procedures, caregivers will be asked to wait in their vehicle, but may be with the patient until the start of the procedure and assist with discharge instructions. Please be aware, there may be other select circumstances where caregivers are asked to wait in their vehicles.

www.huntingdondailynews.com
