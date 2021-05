Following the success of reality competition The Masked Singer earlier this year, ITV is preparing to launch a new spin-off: The Masked Dancer. Adapted from a format that has already proved successful in the US, The Masked Dancer sees a host of celebrity contestants perform dances while dressed in elaborate identity-concealing costumes.The panel of judges and viewers at home are encouraged to guess the identity of the contestants, using their physical movement, speaking voices and a series of cryptic clues.Contestants are voted off at the end of every week, with the losing celebrity being “unmasked” and revealed to the...