newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

China's Mars rover touches ground on red planet

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — China’s first Mars rover has driven down from its landing platform and is now roaming the surface of the red planet. The China National Space Administration says the solar-powered rover touched Martian soil at 10:40 a.m. Beijing time Saturday. China landed the spacecraft carrying the rover on Mars last Saturday, a technically challenging feat more difficult than a moon landing, in a first for the country. It is expected to be deployed for 90 days to search for evidence of life. China has ambitious space plans that include launching a crewed orbital station and landing a human on the moon. The U.S. also has an ongoing Mars mission, with the Perseverance rover and a tiny helicopter exploring the planet.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Rover#Red Planet#Moon Landing#Ap#Martian Soil#Surface#Ambitious Space Plans#Solar#Beijing#Country#Time#Beijing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
Related
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

RUAG Space dispenser places 200th OneWeb satellite in orbit

On Thursday further OneWeb satellites will be launched from the Russian spaceport Vostochny. A dispenser from RUAG space will place the 36 satellites in orbit, bringing the satellite fleet to 218. On Thursday, May 27, OneWeb will launch further 36 broadband internet satellites aboard a Soyuz launch vehicle from the...
Las Cruces, NMHigh Performance Composites

Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo completes third crewed spaceflight

On May 22 Virgin Galactic (Mojave, Calif., U.S.) completed its third spaceflight (the second occured back in February 2019) and the all-composite VSS Unity’s first spaceflight from Spaceport America (Las Cruces, N.M., U.S.). This flight, reports the company, sees New Mexico become the third U.S. state to launch humans into space.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Fox News

NASA's VIPER rover to look for water, resources on moon

NASA's ambitious lunar program Artemis will send the agency's first mobile robot to the moon in late 2023. The Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, also known as VIPER, would search the planet for ice and other resources on and below its surface that could potentially be harvested for long-term exploration in the future.
Aerospace & Defensearchitecturaldigest.com

Sweden Is Building a Massive Space Complex—And It’ll Be Europe’s First Orbital Launch Site for Satellites

Over the past year, SpaceX founder Elon Musk has made it known that he dreams of incorporating a new city near the company’s Boca Chica, Texas, launch site into a city called Starbase. While the idea of creating a space-age haven just miles from where the Rio Grande meets the Gulf of Mexico is an as-of-yet unrealized vision, a similar spaceport halfway around the world—and in the polar opposite climate—might just serve as some inspiration as the commercial space race heats up.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

OHB and Thales Alenia Space Sign Contract for ESPRIT Module for Lunar Gateway

BREMEN, Germany, May 25, 2021 (OHB Systems PR) — OHB System AG, a subsidiary of the space and technology group OHB SE, and Thales Alenia Space, the main contractor for the program, have taken another step towards realizing the ESPRIT module (European System Providing Refueling, Infrastructure and Telecommunications ) for the Lunar Orbital Platform Gateway. As part of a subcontract, OHB will be responsible for the pressureless structure and the thermal system of the ESPRIT module until it is ready for flight. As an international premiere, OHB will also develop a system for refueling the electric drive system of the Lunar Gateway with xenon. The subcontract is worth EUR 58 million.
ScienceNew York Post

Japanese researchers dig deepest ocean hole in history

A team of scientists has reportedly broken the record for drilling the deepest ocean hole in history. The hole was drilled nearly 5 miles below sea level off the coast of Japan on the morning of May 14 in an effort to study the region’s earthquake history. In a blog...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

An Israeli Company Intends to Produce Oxygen from Lunar Soil

TZUR YIGAL, Israel (Israel Space Agency PR) — Meet the startup that wants to make oxygen from Moon: Helios, supported by the Israel Space Agency and the Ministry of Science and Technology, plans to launch the first experiment to the International Space Station next year. Helios is developing technology that will allow oxygen to be produced directly from lunar soil. If it succeeds, the small startup from Israel will pave the way for human settlement on the moon and Mars.
Astronomynationalgeographic.com

Mars hope fulfilled – deep space beckons

The UAE has sent a probe to the Red Planet, blasted its first astronaut into space and the next stellar challenge – a Lunar rover. After six years’ work and an epic 204-day 480-million kilometre odyssey it all came down to a single 27-minute burn to insert the UAE Hope probe safely into Mars’ orbit – and vindicate the Arab world’s faith in the mission.
Aerospace & DefenseSantafe New Mexican.com

Successful space flight opens up possibilities

New Mexico has been waiting for more than a decade to see the payoff on its more than $200 million investment in the possibilities of commercial space business. On Saturday, Virgin Galactic launched a successful manned shuttle from Spaceport America to the edge of space. Space tourism is just around...
AstronomySpaceflight Now

Chinese rover drives onto surface of Mars

If you would like to see more articles like this please support our coverage of the space program by becoming a Spaceflight Now Member. If everyone who enjoys our website helps fund it, we can expand and improve our coverage further. The Chinese solar-powered Zhurong rover has driven onto the...
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

NASA Ingenuity Mars Helicopter: Plans Underway for Daring Sixth Flight on Red Planet

Plans are underway for NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter to make its sixth flight on the Red Planet in the next week. The flight is the first to be executed during the helicopter’s operations demonstration phase and includes scouting multiple surface features from the air and landing at a different airfield. In this new phase, data and images from the flight will be returned to Earth in the days following the flight. The Perseverance rover will not record images of the helicopter in flight, as it is preparing for the start of the mission’s science operations.
AstronomyLaredo Morning Times

This week in space: China lands on Mars, new habitable planets revealed

"This Week In Space" brings you what’s new and exciting in space exploration and astronomy once a week, every week. From supernovae to SpaceX or Mars missions to black holes, if it’s out of this world, it’s covered here:. China becomes third nation to land on Mars (without crashing) China...
Aerospace & DefensePhys.org

NASA rocket mission studying escaping radio waves

A NASA rocket mission, launching May 26, 2021, will study radio waves that escape through the Earth's ionosphere impacting the environment surrounding GPS and geosynchronous satellites, such as those for weather monitoring and communications. Launching from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility, a Terrier-Improved Malemute suborbital sounding rocket will carry the Vlf...
Aerospace & Defenserecombu.com

China’s robotic rover has rolled onto Martian soil to begin its mission

After the lander touched down successfully, China’s Zhurong rover has laid its wheels on the surface of Mars for the first time as it starts its research mission. China has become just the second country in the world (after the United States) to have sent a rover to the Martian surface, a feat it accomplished on March 23, one week after the landing craft initially touched down.
AstronomyPosted by
Shore News Network

Is there water on the Moon? NASA aims to find out

As part of the Artemis program, NASA is planning to send its first mobile robot to the Moon in late 2023 in search of ice and other resources on and below the lunar surface. Data from the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER, would help the agency map resources at the lunar South Pole that could one day be harvested for long-term human exploration at the Moon.