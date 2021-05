In the minors, the Altoona Curve came from behind to beat Binghamton 9-7. The Curve fell behind 4-0 before Canaan Smith-Njigba blasted a two-run home run over the wall in right-center to make it 4-2 in the second. In the third inning, Max Kranick started a four-run rally with his first professional hit in the third inning. Jonah Davis and Ji-Hwan Bae followed with singles of their own to load the bases and with one out, Brendt Citta singled home a pair to tie the game. Smith-Njigba then reached on an error that scored two runs to take a 6-4 lead for Altoona.