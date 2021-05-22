Why does NASA keep launching Wright Brothers’ stuff into space?
On April 19, 2021, Ingenuity, the Mars Helicopter, made the first flight on another planet. Some 118 years had passed since Wilbur and Orville Wright achieved the first airplane flight on Earth. Still, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) properly hailed the event as a “Wright brothers moment.” Just like the Wrights, the Ingenuity team faced years of mishaps, milestones, and victories before they saw success. Since that day last month, the Mars chopper has flown five more times, with plans for another flight soon.www.popsci.com