Manchester United has not won an English Premier League home match in one month, a drought the Red Devils can end when they host Fulham on Tuesday. The Red Devils are assured of finishing in second place in the league and will be well rested, having been idle since Thursday following a grueling stretch in which the team played four matches in a span of eight days. Manchester United has completely dominated the rivalry with the Cottagers and is riding a 12-match unbeaten streak (10-0-2) in the series, dating to Fulham's last victory in December 2009.