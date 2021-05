IndyCar action is in full swing on Saturday, May 15, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for the GMR Grand Prix. The race will be live streamed on fuboTV. Scott Dixon, who leads in the points standings, won the event last after starting seventh. He is, however, onl7 22 points ahead of Pato O’Ward, who became the fourth different winner in as many races last week, passing Josef Newgarden with 23 laps to go at Texas for his first career victory in 26 starts.