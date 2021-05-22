newsbreak-logo
The Galaxy S21 FE could start right away with Snapdragon

By Ayhan Anthony
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung definitely won’t miss this year’s Samsung Galaxy S-Series FE, or the Fan Edition, which is a fairly affordable version of the original models for the second half of the year. The S21 FE has previously appeared on a leaked roadmap, but from a number of locations Other news came Also about the piece. The final curiosity is the Geekch rating, as it turns out that the Android 11 device with 6 GB of RAM gets Qualcomm’s current most powerful and advanced chip, the Snapdragon 888, which is, in a sense, the Exynos 2100 chip of the standard model. more developed.

