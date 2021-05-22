The Galaxy S21 FE could start right away with Snapdragon

It seems like there are tons of articles every year discussing how to make your new Samsung phone look like a Pixel. I even wrote one last year for those of you who really want a Pixel-like experience. However, I don’t think this is a good idea – if you want your phone to look like a Pixel, you should have bought a Pixel in the first place. It also gives the impression that One UI is terrible, or at least worse than stock Android. While some may agree with this, I certainly don’t. In my opinion, One UI is the best flavor of Android, and it has a lot of features and tricks that deserve more attention. Let’s take a look at what One UI has to offer and why every Android shell needs to pay attention to it.