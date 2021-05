In 1806, members of the Lewis and Clark Expedition established a salt works where the Prom is now located. In 1850, the first boarding house opened in Seaside and in 1871 railroad magnate Ben Holladay began work on the Seaside Hotel. Seaside was incorporated in 1899, the city of 400 hosting almost 10,000 visitors a year. The Promenade, fondly called the Prom, was dedicated in a well-attended ceremony on Aug. 7, 1921. It is only concrete boardwalk along the oceanfront in the Pacific Northwest.