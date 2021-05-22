newsbreak-logo
How to watch New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew (5/22/2021): Live stream, TV schedule for MLS this week

By Ben Axelson
Syracuse.com
 4 days ago
New York City FC hosts the Columbus Crew at Red Bull Arena on Saturday, May 22 (5/22/2021) for one of 13 Major League Soccer matches scheduled for this weekend. NYCFC vs. Columbus will be broadcast on YES Network and ESPN+. Nine of those matches will be available to stream live on ESPN Plus. Select games will also air on local sports affiliate networks and national networks like FOX and FS1. Full TV schedule below.

