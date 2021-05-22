How to watch New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew (5/22/2021): Live stream, TV schedule for MLS this week

Two of the best teams in the early weeks of the 2021 MLS season meet Wednesday night in the Pacific Northwest, as the top two clubs in the Western Conference go head-to-head. The Seattle Sounders are currently the best in the league, albeit through four games, with a 3-0-1 record. Right behind them, and tied for second with the LA Galaxy, are the San Jose Earthquakes, who are 3-1 through their first four matches.