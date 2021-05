The dead are always with us. That is especially so in a town as old as Astoria. Our cemeteries are a walk through history, the human comedy and sorrow. We are accustomed to seeing change agents in Clatsop County. Mike and Lynda Leamy, as profiled by Katie Frankowicz in the April 27 edition, are change agents of a different sort. Their project is not urban renewal; it is cemetery renewal. Having purchased Greenwood Cemetery — located off state Highway 202 — in the 1980s, the Leamys have set about restoration of its oldest section, established in 1891.