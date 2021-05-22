newsbreak-logo
COVID-19: What you need to know today

Cover picture for the articleA Pfizer vaccine clinic for children through Brenner’s Children’s Hospital and Wake Forest Baptist Health will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Providence Place at 1701 Westchester Drive, Suite 850. The clinic is for children ages 12 to 17. Appointments are required. Call 336-70-COVID or check the website myWakeHealth.org. Children should be accompanied by a parent, guardian or adult. The second dose will be administered at the same location as the first dose on June 12.

