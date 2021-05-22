newsbreak-logo
GOP politicians showing no spine

By Peter McMurran, Henderson
Las Vegas Sun
 4 days ago

It was refreshing to read the May 14 letter “GOP has lost its grip on reality.” The writer is a clear-minded Republican communicating an opinion that should be admitted to by the majority of the party. Unfortunately, subservience to and fear of Donald Trump continues to supplant the character and...

lasvegassun.com
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Video seems to contradict GOP politician who said he left Capitol before riot

Newly analysed video from the 6 January pro-Trump attack on the Capitol appears to contradict the account of a Republican state senator from Pennsylvania, who has previously said he left before the day turned violent.Online sleuths from the left-leaning watchdog group Pennsylvania Spotlight on Monday claimed they spotted senator Doug Mastriano among the crowd, walking with his wife in areas where demonstrators had previously breeched police barricades. There’s no suggestion thus far that Mr Mastriano fought with police officers or entered the Capitol itself, as many did in their attempt to overturn the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.The...
Congress & CourtsKeene Sentinel

The Republicans are getting desperate, by Angela Nicoletti

A deleted video from Feb. 19, 2021, that was unearthed by CNN, shows GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene harassing Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a crude and despicable manner through the mail slot of Ocasio-Cortez’s office door. Greene is shown persistently using street and schoolyard language, in a threatening manner...
U.S. PoliticsHouston Chronicle

Don't Cry for Liz Cheney

Liz Cheney caught Republican hell for doing one good thing. The Wyoming representative earlier this month was ousted from her perch in the party’s leadership for daring to suggest the election was not rigged against former President Trump. In the weeks leading up to the vote to strip her of her standing as the third-most-powerful Republican in the House of Representatives, Cheney was attacked by her former allies, from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) saying he’d “lost confidence” in her during a hot-mic moment on Fox News, to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) flying to Wyoming to hold an anti-Cheney rally in front of her own constituents. (This was before news broke that Gaetz is under federal investigation for sex-trafficking a 17-year-old.)
Politicslaconiadailysun.com

Jeff Robbins: The Keeper - In a GOP dominated by frauds and cowards, Liz Cheney's a profile in courage

Addressing Suffolk University graduates on Saturday, retired Washington Post editor Martin Baron summarized the sociopolitical virus afflicting the nation in three sentences. "We learned in recent years that our institutions were more vulnerable to pressure and intimidation than we ever imagined," said Baron. "Many turned submissive when a powerful leader demanded it. Others went quiet for fear of reprisal."
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Deseret News

What will unify the Republican Party? Probably the Democrats

A recent New York Times column wondered “Why Can’t The Republican Party Quit Trump?” It’s one of many opinion pieces written by those who long for the return of the pre-Trump Republican Party. Like many other such articles, this opinion piece wonders if the Republicans have become an “ideas-free party” that favors a fighting attitude over substantive policy concerns.
U.S. Politicshighlandernews.org

The removal of Liz Cheney galvanizes the GOP’s Trumpist loyalties

The past few years have reshaped the political arena for decades to come. Not only is this a result of just the pandemic, but also of the Trump administration and the divide that has been created in the country. However, no divide seems to be starker than the one brewing in the Republican Party as members clash over opinions regarding the former president. Headlines were made when prominent Republicans ousted Liz Cheney from her leadership position in the House of Representatives as a result of her speaking out against former President Donald Trump and his false accusations of election fraud. Her removal shows that a majority of Republican leadership still back the former president, and this reflects on the future of the GOP for years to come.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump's stranglehold on the GOP is a death trap for American democracy

Addressing a reunion of Civil War soldiers in 1875, President Ulysses S. Grant predicted that the dividing line in the nation’s next great conflict “will not be Mason’s or Dixon’s, but between patriotism and intelligence on one side, and superstition, ambition and ignorance on the other.”. This is not the...
Congress & Courtsnewsandguts.com

AXIOS: Rep. Liz Cheney Is Giving “A Sign That She’ll Be No Hero To The Resistance”

While it is admirable that Rep. Liz Cheney hasn’t backed down from her position that Donald Trump is “unfit” and “should “never again can be anywhere close to the Oval Office,” it’s also important to note that her loyalty still lies with the Republican Party. That was made clear during an interview with AXIOS’s Jonathan Swan, as the Wyoming congresswoman seemed to support some of the restrictive voting bills being passed:
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Press: Get orange jumpsuit ready: extra large

There’s no list of requirements for becoming Republican leader of the U.S. House or Senate. If there were, being smart is clearly not one of them. Look at Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell . Ignoring other saner voices in their party — like Liz Cheney , Christine Todd Whitman, Barbara...
U.S. Politicsbuckscountycouriertimes.com

LTE: GOP shows Benghazi hypocrisy

Nine GOP-led investigations one after the other after four Americans died in Benghazi. Five Americans died during the MAGA-fed insurrection of our U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 and the GOP wants us to forget about it. Tom Upton. Pipersville.
Presidential ElectionHolland Sentinel

Letter: Finally, the politicians agree on something

It would appear that Democrats and Republicans finally have something that they agree on. They can agree that House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy is a liar. McCarthy said in a public, well publicized statement that “I don’t think anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election.” Democrats know that he is lying because McCarthy knows that Trump and his followers are still saying that he won and was cheated out of the election. He cannot really be that ignorant that he is unaware of Trump’s daily statements.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

The GOP realignment matrix

For some reason, nearly six years into the Donald Trump Era of Republican Politics, there’s still this sense that Republican voters and elected officials should adhere to the traditional sense of conservatism. For decades, legislators’ votes have been evaluated and plotted along a spectrum from liberal to conservative, with Republicans...