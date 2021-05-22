Communities In Schools surrounded me with a community of support
Editor’s note: The mission of Communities In Schools, which provides support to students in more than 40 schools in Clark County, is to give students whatever they need to succeed. That support can come in a wide array of forms depending on students’ needs: tutoring, school supplies, instructional materials, clothing, food and other necessities. The following column offers a glimpse of the difference that CIS can make in students’ lives.lasvegassun.com