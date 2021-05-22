newsbreak-logo
New Bedford, MA

Positive COVID-19 cases continue to rapidly decline in New Bedford area schools

South Coast Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BEDFORD — The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released its weekly positive COVID-19 case report for May 13 through19. All cases, both student and staff, continue to plummet at both local and state levels. As of May 17, all students grades kindergarten through 12 have returned to in-person learning, as required by Commissioner of Education Jeffrey Riley. Even with an influx of students in the building, reported cases remain low.

