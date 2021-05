Critics who fret over Bitcoin's threat to the environment frequently cite as the primary culprit the vast amounts "mined" using coal in China. What's mostly overlooked is that a huge portion of the coins produced in the world's most populous nation are generated by green energy, specifically hydroelectric plants in the southern provinces. Hence, the looming shutdown of Bitcoin production in China threatens to make the lead cryptocurrency even dirtier. "Today, Bitcoin mining creates about the same pollution footprint per unit of energy as natural gas," says Alex de Vries, who oversees Digiconomist, a site that tracks Bitcoin's electricity usage. "That's because hydro in China offsets much of the effect of coal in that nation and other parts of the world."