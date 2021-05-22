newsbreak-logo
Supersonic business jet developer Aerion folds

Cover picture for the articleSupersonic business jet developer Aerion has unexpectedly ceased operations, after admitting it could not raise enough capital to bring its AS2 programme to market. The move, which will be a shock to many in the industry, comes despite Boeing-backed Aerion having secured $11.2 billion worth of orders, including from high-profile customers such as fractional ownership firms NetJets and Flexjet. The former committed to 20 examples in March, while rival Flexjet said in 2015 it intended to buy 20 AS2 aircraft.

