Supersonic business jet developer Aerion folds

The dream of getting back commercial supersonic travel just got pushed a little further into the future. Boeing-backed American supersonic-jet developer Aerion has announced that it’s ceasing operations after failing to secure enough money to start building the aircraft. The company founded by Texas billionaire Robert Bass was considered as one of the top contenders to restart commercial supersonic travel for the first time since the 2003 demise of the Concorde. In its official statement, Aerion stated that raising the large investment needed to move the AS2 private jet from design to production has been “hugely challenging.” Back in March, the company had said that its production facility in Florida will start the construction of the first planes by 2023, with the first commercial delivery expected in 2027.