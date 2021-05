A proposal to halt Ohio’s Vax-A-Million program has not yet been formally introduced, but Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday he hopes it will make no progress over the coming weeks. And, should the bill somehow reach his desk, DeWine said he would surely veto it. Just as DeWine’s vaccine lottery program has received plenty of […] The post DeWine speaks out against legislative attempt to block Vax-A-Million: ‘I respectfully disagree’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.