There are plenty of public health measures put in place at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that many will be happy to see go away as numbers continue to drop. But just as with any historic event, there may be some lessons learned from dealing with the spread of coronavirus that could change the way we protect ourselves from diseases in the future. During a May 9 interview with Chuck Todd on NBC's Meet the Press, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID adviser, explained how that could involve choosing when you'll need to wear a mask even after the pandemic is over. Read on to see when he believes people may cover their faces even once life has gone back to "normal."