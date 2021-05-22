Chronic Wasting Disease closes in on N.C. deer population

A positive case of chronic wasting disease — which is fatal to deer — was discovered in Virginia not far from the N.C. state line. The disease is present in 25 states, but so far hasn’t made it to North Carolina. The recent case — about 33 miles from Surry and Stokes counties — is the closest its gotten to N.C. It isn’t present in South Carolina, Georgia or East Tennessee, and until now was only found in northern Virginia. The new case in Virginia is 120 miles from the last known case, a jump in physical distance that has caused alarm.