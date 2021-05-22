newsbreak-logo
The Numidia 150 Big Money Bracket Races Are LIVE Right Here Today!

By Chad Reynolds
bangshift.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt sure seems like everyone is making up for having so little racing in 2020! The Numidia 150 is on this weekend after a successful race late fall last year and they are not messing around. Another big money bracket race that has guaranteed payouts and nothing but 1/8th mile action all weekend. Why have another one so soon after the fall race? Well apparently the response was so huge from that first race that they knew they just had to keep the momentum going for their racers. Located in Pennsylvania, this is one cool race track with a great promotions team that is looking to crown a lot more winners in 2021. We love it and are glad to show the MotorManiaTV stream from the event right here on BANGshift.com as well.

bangshift.com
