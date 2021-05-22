Find A Traffic Light At The Swap Meet? Here’s How To Restore It

Many of us car enthusiasts dream of one day owning and restoring a classic muscle car. However, many people just simply don't have the budget or time to do so. This leaves us with two options, either we abandon other parts of our lives and give all of our spare time and cash to the car (a perfectly good option) or we get someone else to do it. In this particular case Geoff Kelly, owner of this beat-up Holden, took the latter option. Unfortunately, it appears that Mr. Kelly found the wrong repair shop to enlist for this project. While many restorations take months to complete, this “build” has resulted in little to no progress at the expense of over six years.