Find A Traffic Light At The Swap Meet? Here’s How To Restore It
I love finding all kinds of memorabilia and automotive items at the swap meet or flea market. You know, the kind of stuff that you want to put in your shop or hang on the wall in your game room or whatever. Street signs, speed limit signs, street lights, and signal or traffic lights are popular finds that make great decorator items in the house or shop. I’ve owned several traffic lights including a Red, Yellow, and Green model like the one in this video from Shot’s Life, and I’ve also had a couple of the Don’t Walk/Walk signs that light up. The inside of these things are pretty simple, they are just a light socket and some wiring in a big aluminum housing, but making one work right and look right still takes some work.bangshift.com