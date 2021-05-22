newsbreak-logo
If You Like GM Trucks Then You Have To Check Out All Our Photos From The C10 Nationals At Texas Motor Speedway

By Chad Reynolds
bangshift.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Photos by Charles Wickam) It doesn’t really matter what year Chevrolet or GMC trucks you like, there was likely to be something there you dug because the C10 Nationals have become the all encompassing GM truck event with more action than you can imagine. Dyno shootout, drag races, truck show, autocross, burnout contests, and more are all on site at this event and it really is something to see. Wickam drove his multicolored C1500 to the show and then proceeded to snap a jillion photos, take some rides in killer autocross trucks, and even choose a winner for our BANGshift Pick award. I’ve got a new gallery each day this week from the event, so remember to check back in each day for the latest photo from Wickam. Remember, there is another C10 Nationals event happening in September in Nashville, so you are going to want to check that one out if you live anywhere within 3 states of Tennessee. It’s going to be an epic event as well.

