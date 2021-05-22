This Bad Ass 1,300 Horsepower Big Block Powered Pickle Fork Jet Boat Is A Beast We’d Love To Own!

This is one bad boat. There isn’t anything that looks more race inspired than a pickle fork drag boat. I mean just look at this thing? And the paint scheme on this one is exactly what you should have on a jet boat. It’s totally 1970’s which is appropriate for a jet boat in my opinion. They should be painted with a color scheme that makes you feel like the 1970’s or 1990’s. This one here has the look and according to the seller the 565 ci Big Block makes 1,300 horsepower thanks to the Mooneyham 14-71 Blower and that makes me really happy. I am sure this thing is a screamer. Unlike your average drag boat thought this one has two buckets up front and a small bench in the rear so you can take friends out for fast fun!