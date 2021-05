A candlelight vigil is scheduled to be held Monday night for the two Brockton boys who drowned at D.W. Field Park over the weekend. Rafael Andrade, 13, and Tiago De Pina, 12, were in the park skipping rocks at Waldo Lake Saturday evening when one of them fell down a steep drop-off into deeper water. The other boy tried to rescue him, but both ended up going under the water. They were cousins and neither knew how to swim, officials said.