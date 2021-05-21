How much will it cost to see Cruella on Disney + and when will it be free on the platform

Cruella is having its big day on the Red Carpet and Disney wants fans to get in on the act. On Twitter, the company asked some of the biggest supporters to tweet their feelings about the 101 Dalmatians prequel. The best Tweets will be featured live and that’s been enough to get the creative juices flowing for a lot of folks. People have been waiting for the day of release since that first trailer ran social media. It’s been inescapable for Disney fans. This feels like a fresh take that could pan out any number of ways with theaters across the United States opening back up. Emma Stone certainly looks the part, but will that mean enough for audiences who were raised on the animated version. Check out Disney’s tweet down below: