As the weather gets warmer and the snow season winds down, climbers are ready to tackle the towering scenes at Smith Rock State Park. If you are new to rock climbing (like me!), it may be a relief to find that there are plenty of guided tours, clinics and classes throughout the region. She Moves Mountains is one of those guide services focused on empowering women and gender minorities to get outside and learn some new skills. The team offers a variety of ways for new climbers and experts to meet new people and learn something new. From three-day-long climbing and yoga retreats in the rocky escape of Smith Rock to regular training clinics and group climbs for new climbers, there's something to learn and explore.