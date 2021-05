It's time once again for Paradise Presses Play. We've all had the dream right? To be some type of rock star. Multiple people chanting your name, selling out multiple arenas across the nation, and most importantly all that money! Realistically, that dream might be unachievable for most of us, mainly because a variety of factors have to be in play for us to do that. But thankfully for us in 2005, a worldwide phenomenon of a game was released, and to this day it's still fun to play.