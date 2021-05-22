newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Real Madrid vs Villareal BetKing Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

By Kiplagat Sang
goal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZidane's charges will be at home knowing a win against the visitors could give them a chance to win the league in a tight contest. Real Madrid will be on decisive duty on Saturday knowing a win over Villarreal and a loss to Atletico Madrid at Real Valladolid will hand them their 35th La Liga title.

www.goal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fabio Capello
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Sergio Ramos
Person
Dani Carvajal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Valladolid#Atletico Madrid#The League#Los Blancos#P20#W12#Predictions Real Madrid#Real Madrid In La Liga#Valencia#Giants#Punters#Vs Villareal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccersportschatplace.com

Granada vs. Real Madrid 5/13/21 LaLiga Soccer Pick, Odds, and Prediction

Over 2.5 (-150), Under 2.5 (+120) Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. Granada is welcoming Real Madrid to Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes in round 36 in the Spanish LaLiga. Granada has been hot and cold this season, but they have been more hot than cold lately. Granada has only 3 wins in their last 9 games while losing 6 of those 9 games. Luckily for Granada, they are far away from the relegation zone, in 10th place with 45 points, but they will not be seeing Europe this season. Granada is on w 2-game losing streak during which they conceded 3 goals while scoring 1 goal. In their last game against Betis, Granada has had only 39% of ball possession, 5 shots on goal, 2 corner kicks, 4 big chances created, and only 67% of the correct passes. Granada was losing at halftime, but they were able to tie the score in the 66th minute. Unfortunately for Granada, they conceded a goal in the 87th minute, and Granada has lost this match 2-1. Granada has scored a solid amount of goals, 44 in total, but they have conceded 57 goals, and their defense is not what it used to be in previous seasons. With 9 goals, Soldado is the leading goalscorer for Granada, while Molina added 6 goals. Lozano, Milla, Neva, and Diaz are injured, Vallejo, Kenedy, Duarte, Montoro, and Herrera are still questionable, while Soldado is suspended because of the yellow cards. There is no pressure on Granada anymore this season, and they can enjoy their games, but I’m not sure if they can do that.
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream: Team news, prediction and odds

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has dismissed concerns he may have to rotate with the FA Cup Final just three days after they host Arsenal. The Blues have the final against Leicester City but are yet to secure a top four place despite reaching the Champions League final this season too.
Soccerthestatszone.com

2020-21 Spanish Primera – Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna Preview & Prediction

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. Where is Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna being played? Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid. Where can I get tickets for Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna? No tickets are...
Soccerwagerbop.com

Coupe de France Finals: Monaco vs PSG Preview, Odds, Prediction

Monaco meets PSG in the Couple de France finals and hopes to continue its streak of good results against the most dominant team in the country over the past several years. If they win the trophy, it will be the first one since 2018 and their previous triumph in this competition. On the other side, the Saints had a pale season and are on the verge of losing the Ligue 1 crown. Mauricio Pochettino’s guys need a miracle in order to win the title, but in the meantime, they have to focus on this event and get the best out of it.
Premier LeagueSkySports

Burnley vs Leeds preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Burnley vs Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 12.30pm). England goalkeeper Nick Pope could sit out Saturday's Premier League clash against Leeds after Burnley ensured their survival. Sean Dyche has indicated that Pope is still suffering from the shoulder problem which...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs Athletic Bilbao: Another Start for Rodrygo?

With only two games left in La Liga, Real Madrid have no choice but to get all available six points and hope that Atletico Madrid slip up. The first of these two games will be against Athletic Bilbao in a game that will surely be intense and difficult for the team but they will have absolutely no choice as Zidane is expected to go back to a more familiar lineup.
Premier Leaguefootballfancast.com

Preview: Spurs XI vs Wolves – latest team and injury news, predicted lineup

Tottenham Hotspur return to Premier League action as they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to North London this afternoon. Ryan Mason’s side know a victory would see them rise into sixth place to bolster their slim hopes of making the top four, though they will need to keep picking up results to ensure qualification to the Europa League at the very least.
Premier LeagueSkySports

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal preview, team news, stats, prediction

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Crystal Palace vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 7pm). Crystal Palace will need to check on a couple of unspecified players with knocks ahead of Arsenal's visit on Wednesday. The Premier League fixture will be Roy Hodgson's last at Selhurst...