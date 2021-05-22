Kidney of a Jewish father killed by an anti-Israel mob donated by his family to an Arab woman from Jerusalem

Israeli airstrikes stretched into their fourth day Thursday with intensified bombing overnight in Gaza, as Palestinian militants continued to fire rockets, and street riots between Jewish and Arab Israelis erupted in cities nationwide. Palestinian militants in Gaza fired hundreds of rockets at targets in Israel, the vast majority of which were intercepted by Israel’s defense system. The Israeli army said rocket fire has killed seven people, so far, including six Israeli civilians and one solider. Israel’s bombing campaign, on the other hand, has killed at least 83 Palestinians, including 17 children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Hundreds more Palestinians have been injured as of Thursday, the Eid al-Fitr holiday celebrating the end of Ramadan. Since the outbreak of the conflict, the use of force and the damage inflicted has been asymmetrical with Israeli defense forces using its vastly superior firepower to carry out an air campaign in military and residential areas of Gaza.