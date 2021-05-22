newsbreak-logo
Kidney of a Jewish father killed by an anti-Israel mob donated by his family to an Arab woman from Jerusalem

Cover picture for the articleThe kidney of a Jewish man has been donated to an Arab woman from Jerusalem. Yigal Yehoshua died after anti-Israel protesters pelted him with rocks, according to MailOnline. His kidney was given to Randa Aweis, a Christian Arab, whose family hopes that this story inspires peace. Visit Insider's homepage for...

NBABleacher Report

Bucks Release Statement Condemning Rise of Antisemitic Attacks on Jewish Community

The Milwaukee Bucks released a statement Sunday condemning antisemitism and attacks on the Jewish community around the United States. That followed a Brooklyn man, Ali Alaheri, being arrested and charged with arson after allegedly attempting to burn down a synagogue and yeshiva (a Jewish school) in the Borough Park neighborhood on Wednesday, per Ganesh Setty of CNN.
ProtestsPosted by
Newsweek

Over 1,500 Arab-Israeli Citizens Arrested in Gaza Protests

Over 1,550 Arab-Israeli citizens were arrested over the past two weeks during the violent conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, officials said Monday, according to Turkey's Daily Sabah. Israeli police said they will continue to apprehend those suspected of "riots" and "bring them to justice." They added that "the campaign...
AdvocacyThe Jewish Press

Jewish Man in Akko Critically Injured by Arab Lynch Mob

A Jewish man was critically injured Tuesday night in a lynch perpetrated by Arab rioters in the mixed Jewish-Arab city of Akko. The man was beaten by Israeli Arabs with sticks and came under a hail of rocks, one of which, hurled by an Arab rioter, struck him in the head.
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

Israel's 'mixed' Jewish-Arab cities pay price of conflict

For years, Jews and Arabs have lived together in the central Israeli city of Lod. This week everything fell apart, leaving a man dead, a synagogue torched and neighbours facing off in hatred. Intra-communal violence has flared in Israel as Jerusalem unrest has spiralled into a conflict in which the Islamist group Hamas has fired rockets from Gaza and Israel has launched air strikes. Amid the deadly escalation, tempers have flared and mob attacks have sparked warnings of a "civil war". In Lod, an industrial city near Tel Aviv with drab rows of grey homes with barred windows, 40 percent of the population is Arab, and tensions have exploded into violence for days.
Middle East740thefan.com

Violence grips mixed Arab-Jewish towns in Israel as tensions flare

JAFFA, Israel (Reuters) – Violence in mixed Jewish-Arab towns in Israel flared early on Wednesday amid growing anger within the country’s Arab minority over Israeli air strikes on Gaza and police raids on Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of emergency in Lod, near Tel Aviv,...
Middle EastBBC

Israel: Jewish and Arab mobs spread violence

A man is pulled from his car by an angry mob and severely beaten near the Israeli city of Tel Aviv. As he lies motionless on the ground he is hit repeatedly in the head. The crowd eventually leaves him lying in the middle of the road. In Acre, a...
Proteststrtworld.com

Multiple 'lynch' mob attacks in Israel’s Palestinian-Jewish cities

Coinciding with Israel's assault on Gaza, violence is surging between Palestinians and Jews inside Israel, local media reports have showed. On Wednesday night, Israeli far-right groups took to the streets across the country, clashing with security forces and Palestinians. Police said they had responded to violent incidents in multiple towns,...
Middle EastThe Christian Science Monitor

In Israel, Arabs and Jews alike recoil from mob violence

Sitting on his parked motor scooter, a young man with a reddish beard, a Palestinian citizen of Israel, shares screen shots of text messages posted by Jewish extremists. Their texts call for others to join them against their Arab neighbors in the unprecedented internecine clashes ripping through the country. One...
Middle EastPosted by
Axios

Jerusalem crisis widens rift between Jewish and Arab Israelis

The crisis in Jerusalem and Gaza is fueling hostility and fear between Jewish and Arab citizens of Israel. Why it matters: This week has seen the worst inter-communal violence in Israel since the start of the Second Intifada in 2000. The state of play: Demonstrations organized by Israeli Arabs to...
Middle EastNew York Post

Israel’s security service takes over probe of Jewish-Arab attacks

Israel’s Shin Bet security service has reportedly taken over the probe of a surge of communal ethnic violence between Jews and Arabs from the national police, calling the clashes “terror for all intents and purposes.”. The Haaretz daily said it obtained documents showing that police handed over to the agency,...
Middle EastSlate

Israel Bombards Gaza as Jewish and Arab Mobs Clash on City Streets Nationwide

Israeli airstrikes stretched into their fourth day Thursday with intensified bombing overnight in Gaza, as Palestinian militants continued to fire rockets, and street riots between Jewish and Arab Israelis erupted in cities nationwide. Palestinian militants in Gaza fired hundreds of rockets at targets in Israel, the vast majority of which were intercepted by Israel’s defense system. The Israeli army said rocket fire has killed seven people, so far, including six Israeli civilians and one solider. Israel’s bombing campaign, on the other hand, has killed at least 83 Palestinians, including 17 children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Hundreds more Palestinians have been injured as of Thursday, the Eid al-Fitr holiday celebrating the end of Ramadan. Since the outbreak of the conflict, the use of force and the damage inflicted has been asymmetrical with Israeli defense forces using its vastly superior firepower to carry out an air campaign in military and residential areas of Gaza.