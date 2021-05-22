Special Weather Statement issued for Stutsman by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 04:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Stutsman SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN STUTSMAN COUNTY UNTIL 430 AM CDT At 400 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Buchanan, or 13 miles northwest of Jamestown, moving northeast at 55 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Kensal, Buchanan, Pingree and Edmunds. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek shelter inside a building or vehicle.alerts.weather.gov