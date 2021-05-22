newsbreak-logo
Combat Sports

Jake Paul accused of faking DMs from Molly-Mae Hague as Tommy Fury feud continues

By Liam O'Dell
Indy100
 4 days ago
(Jake Paul Instagram )

US YouTuber Jake Paul has been accused of making up direct messages from fellow influencer Molly-Mae Hague, amid an ongoing spat with Hague’s boyfriend and boxer, Tommy Fury.

The saga began after Fury’s brother, Tyson, posted a video on Instagram earlier this week calling out Paul, who recently knocked out mixed martial artist Ben Askren in a fight last month.

“So Jake, Logan, anybody else who’s out there who wants to back these p***ies, please hit us up, I’m taking all bets for any amount of money.

“Tommy’s knocking Jake the f**k out,” Tyson said.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Paul responded to the video saying “the desperation is seeping through the pores of the Fury family”.

“It’s quite embarrassing. The heavyweight champion of the world is on Instagram talking about Jake Paul begging me to fight his brother.

“Listen, Tommy, focus on your fight in a couple of weeks that no one even knows about, by the way. This clip will be the biggest promotion for your whole entire f***ing fight.

“Fight someone real, do a real pay-per-view, and then maybe we can chat,” Paul said.

After claiming that Fury has “some ladders to climb” in order to fight him, the “It’s Everyday Bro” singer shared a screenshot of a DM from Hague on Instagram, sent in October 2018.

“Might be coming to America later this year and have always been a fan of your videos. Maybe you can show me around,” the alleged message reads.

Paul added: “And one last thing, Tommy, you should be more worried about your girl sliding into a bunch of dudes’ DMs, than you should be about fighting me.”

Hague, who was a runner-up in the reality TV series Love Island with Fury, later took to Twitter to reject the apparent DM, writing that “Photoshop is scary”:

“Literally,” said Fury, in a tweet quoting his girlfriend’s post.

Hague’s followers have also been finding evidence to disprove the DM, with one claiming the username is displayed incorrectly, and others claiming that the white heart emoji the star supposedly used in the 2018 message didn’t become an emoji until 2019:

Paul is yet to comment on Hague’s response.

