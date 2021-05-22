newsbreak-logo
Cortland County, NY

Cortland Weather Outlook: Saturday, May 22

By Drew M
cortlandvoice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour Cortland County weather forecast for Saturday, May 22, 2021:. High pressure will loosen its grip on the area as a weak jet stream builds in overhead. The weather will still be plenty warm, but not quite as hot, thanks to winds from the northwest today. Those winds will blow at around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

cortlandvoice.com
