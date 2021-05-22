newsbreak-logo
Scottish Gossip: Hibernian, Porteous, Nevin, Celtic, Walters, Rangers

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHibernian defender Ryan Porteous says the 21,000 at Wembley for the FA Cup final makes the Scottish equivalent between his side and St Johnstone with no fans "look stupid". (Record) Liam Craig says it was tortuous watching Saints' semi-final win and is desperate to play his part in winning a...

Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

The Accidental Footballer by Pat Nevin review – a heroic outsider

In the 1980s, Pat Nevin was referred to as a “weirdo” by his teammates at Chelsea. Slight, good-looking and fond of wearing a leather jacket and ripped jeans, he was sometimes mistaken for Johnny Marr. His favourite writer was Albert Camus and he read Anton Chekhov on match-day coaches up to Newcastle. He was a mesmerising winger, but when an NME journalist described him as “the first post-punk footballer”, it was the word “footballer” against which he chafed; he saw the game as an activity rather than an identity. In In Ma Head, Son! (1997), a book-length collaboration with psychologist George Sik he published towards the end of his career, he worried about becoming an ex-player: “It’s a bit like people who continually go on about the war. They can’t stop talking about it. It was their finest hour.”
Premier Leaguechelseafc.com

Pat Nevin: Why midfield may be decisive against Madrid

For all the games this season that have been played behind closed doors at Stamford Bridge, this could well be the most painful one to watch with no fans in the ground. Having come this far in the Champions League with the mighty Real Madrid finally arriving in SW6, there have been few occasions in living memory when the team would have been keener to have the roar of our fans in a stadium, packed to the rafters, spurring them on.
Soccerwcn247.com

Rangers fans told to disperse amid Scottish title revelry

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Police have urged thousands of Rangers fans to “take personal responsibility” ahead of the team collecting its first Scottish Premiership trophy in a decade. Fans set off blue and red flares when the team bus arrived at Ibrox stadium, where the undefeated Rangers will receive their trophy following a match against Aberdeen. Greater Glasgow Police say “Supporters congregating should disperse, take personal responsibility and use Greater Glasgow safely & respectfully.” Current coronavirus rules for Glasgow allow people to meet in groups of up to six outdoors.
SoccerBBC

BBC shows Hearts v Celtic & Spartans v Rangers SWPL1 games

East meets west in this Sunday's SWPL1 live matches on the BBC. Hearts face Celtic in the lunchtime match at Oriam, which can be viewed on the BBC Sport website and app from 12:55 BST. And, at 16:00, BBC Alba will show Spartans v Rangers. Rangers trail leaders Glasgow City...
Societychatsports.com

Rangers fans ignore tighter lockdown in Glasgow that's designed to fight Indian variant as thousands gather to celebrate winning the Scottish league trophy

Rangers fans were last night condemned by the Scottish National Party as drunken mass brawls and wild celebrating rocked central Glasgow despite concerns that a virulent Indian Covid strain is driving up cases. Riot police were sent into George Square as punch-ups broke out among the supporters following their 4-0...
SoccerBBC

Steven Gerrard: Rangers boss wins Scottish writers' manager award

Steven Gerrard has been voted manager of the year by Scottish football writers after leading Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title. Gerrard, in his third season at Ibrox manager, secured the club's first top-flight title in 10 years. The former England and Liverpool captain took up his first senior managerial...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Rangers urge fans not to gather to celebrate Scottish Premiership title

Rangers have asked fans to follow government guidelines and celebrate within their own community when their team collects the Scottish Premiership trophy.Police Scotland warned on Monday that supporters must not gather in groups of more than six at Ibrox or elsewhere on Saturday, after the Union Bears fan group announced plans to march from the stadium to George Square in Glasgow city centre.Rangers will lift the trophy after facing Aberdeen in their final league game of the season, which kicks off at 12.30pm.A club statement read: “This Saturday will be a historic day in the illustrious history of our 150-year-old...
Soccerthestatszone.com

2020-21 Scottish Premiership – Rangers vs Aberdeen Preview & Prediction

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. When does Rangers vs Aberdeen kick off? Saturday 15th May, 2021 – 12:30 (UK) Where is Rangers vs Aberdeen being played? Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Where...
Soccerfootballinsider247.com

Agbonlahor tells Celtic to sign replacement for player humiliated by Rangers star

Gabby Agbonlahor has told Celtic to sign a quick centre-back like Rangers’ Connor Goldson. Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, the ex-Aston Villa and England forward delivered his verdict after Shane Duffy’s nightmare loan spell from Brighton was ended prematurely. Football Insider revealed last Thursday (6th May) that the centre-back would...
Soccertbrfootball.com

Report: Celtic consider move for Hibernian forward Kevin Nisbet

Celtic are reportedly considering a potential move this summer for Hibernian attacker Kevin Nisbet. According to the Scottish Sun, Celtic are eyeing a swoop at the end of the season for the 24-year-old star. It is understood that he’s been presented to Eddie Howe, who will reportedly join as Bhoys...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Ofir Marciano returns in goal for Hibernian against Celtic

Ofir Marciano will return in goal for Hibernian as he starts his final game at Easter Road against Celtic on Saturday. The departing Israeli sat out the midweek win over Aberdeen on compassionate grounds after his pregnant wife saw a flight to Tel Aviv – where she was due to give birth – turned back to Germany amid rocket attacks launched from the Gaza Strip.
Soccerfootballinsider247.com

Pundit backs Celtic to sign Hibernian striker Nisbet after major update

Noel Whelan has backed Celtic to raid Hibernian for striker Kevin Nisbet this summer. The former Aberdeen hitman, speaking exclusively to Football Insider, suggested the 24-year-old would be a low-risk signing for the Bhoys. The Scottish Sun claim Celtic are considering a move for the £3million-rated striker ahead of the...