Being still at times is crucial for life's navigation

Using social media is pretty straightforward: pose, edit, post. Millions of people around the world are posing, editing, and posting like it’s a competition. At the head of this movement is the almighty influencer. This person has made it their career to pose, edit, post. They present perfect lives and attract millions of followers who scour their profile for inspiration and motivation. The rising popularity and accessibility of social media has given birth to the reality that anyone attractive or talented enough can become an influencer. But social media hasn’t come without costs. Costs which I believe outweigh the benefits of a global digital connection. Teen depression, anxiety and suicide rates have increased dramatically alongside social media use and it’s time to take a hard look at how the creation of influencers has affected these dangerous trends and what you can do to stop being influenced by influencers.