When Guy Kennaway found himself sitting next to Hussein Sharif at a family event five years ago, they were pretty much each other’s idea of a nightmare dining companion. They had nothing in common. Kennaway, now 63, a white, well off, rather overweight Tory, was an established author of several books. Sharif, now 25, a Left-wing, black Muslim, born in Kenya of Somali parents, who moved here aged seven, was living in a council house in Tottenham with his mother and had dropped out of university.