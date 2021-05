When I rolled out of Silver City that December night in 2000, I wasn’t thinking 20 years ahead. The new car smell permeated the 2001 Nissan Xterra I’d just purchased at Ridgewood Motors in Silver, the only dealer in New Mexico, or the five states that touch it, that had a model with all the features I wanted: four-wheel drive, CD-plus-cassette stereo, manual transmission and Nissan’s Solar Yellow paint color.