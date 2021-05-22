Behind the Badge: York police Officer Brian McNeice on his work, family and favorite food
Officer Brian McNeice grew up in Natick, Massachusetts, with his mother, father and his two sisters, Kim and Courtney. Upon completing high school, he attended Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island. He received his Bachelor's Degree and began his career in the corporate food service industry, where he was a director of food service management in the private sector before beginning his law enforcement career in 2014.