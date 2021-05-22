Behind the Badge: York police Officer Brian McNeice on his work, family and favorite food

PROVIDENCE — Providence Supt. Harrison Peters said he was wrong to have hired an administrator who is now accused of assaulting a boy in a Warwick gym. Last week the administrator, Olayinka Alege was charged with simple assault after he allegedly grabbed the foot of a boy who was working out at The Edge Fitness Clubs, removing the boy's shoe and sock and massaging his foot while the boy protested, according to a police affidavit.