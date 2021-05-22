Eurovision Grand Final 2021: Date, Time, How and Where to Watch Song Contest
The Eurovision Song Contest 2021 is on this week, with the multinational competition returning following a year’s break because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hosting this year in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, which was scheduled to host Eurovision 2020 before its cancellation. The Eurovision Song Contest, the world’s biggest song contest, has already broadcasted the two semi-finals, and the Grand-final will crown a winner on May 22, 2021.www.timebulletin.com