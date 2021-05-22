newsbreak-logo
Eurovision Grand Final 2021: Date, Time, How and Where to Watch Song Contest

By Raeesa Sayyad
timebulletin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eurovision Song Contest 2021 is on this week, with the multinational competition returning following a year’s break because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hosting this year in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, which was scheduled to host Eurovision 2020 before its cancellation. The Eurovision Song Contest, the world’s biggest song contest, has already broadcasted the two semi-finals, and the Grand-final will crown a winner on May 22, 2021.

www.timebulletin.com
