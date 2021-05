Social media is constantly morphing and changing its rules regarding images. One minute you have the ideal cover photo for your account, and then because of altered image requirements, it appears resized and pixelated like a 1990’s version of itself. In addition to this, it is difficult to locate the information you need about the standard image sizes for social media, and each platform has different recommendations. Here is a quick guide for image sizing for social media in 2021, so get it while it’s hot — or at least before the rules change again.