Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Lossless Audio and Dolby Atmos support in Apple Music. Apple has finally announced that Apple Music will be offering subscribers the ability to listen to tracks using Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos or in new Lossless Audio high-fidelity formats that will often much better streaming quality on the service. If you're an Apple Music subscriber, you're liking wondering what this all means and if you'll need a fancy pair of headphones like the AirPods Max to take advantage of the features. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Lossless Audio and Dolby Atmos on Apple Music.