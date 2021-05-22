newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Get Rich – Louisianan Star Isabell is back with a Bang

By Brand Buzz
timebulletin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsabell Slim is loved by music fans because of his rapping. As of late, he has become a musical sensation, and without a doubt soon, he is attempted to succeed. His responsibility and sanctification to the undertaking are effectively wonderful. As his good examples in the business are Drake and Soulja Boy, he attempts to emulate their example. His point is to be recognized as the best individual to have at any point lived around there.

www.timebulletin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Soulja Boy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Music#New Music#Star#Youtube Music#Get Rich#Music Fans#Recording#Wonders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
Musictricitydaily.com

Isabell Slim Is Back With Another Banger “Get Rich”

Isabell Slim is loved by many due to his rapping. Recently he has gained more fame, and indeed soon, he is presumed to succeed. His commitment and consecration to the task are easily remarkable. As his role models in the industry are Drake and Soulja Boy, he tries to follow in their footsteps. His aim is to be remembered as the most successful person to have ever lived in the city.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Recounts Witnessing Drake's Painful Fall On Stage

It was over 10 years ago when Drake was a babyfaced freshman in the game, Lil Wayne was still reigning supreme, and hip-hop was shifting in a new direction. In a post-Tha Carter III-world, Wayne was hosting shows in massive stadiums and arenas on several tours but nothing quite summed up the latter half of the mid-aughts like the America's Most Wanted tour which boasted acts like Jeezy and Soulja Boy for the line-up.
MusicNME

glaive: teen hyperpop prodigy with fans in Lana Del Rey and Travis Barker

Despite still being at school and having only started making music in his remote Hendersonville, North Carolina bedroom in early 2020, glaive has become a sensation overnight. Soon after uploading his angst-charged glitchy guitar tracks to SoundCloud, the songwriter, producer and singer landed a deal with Interscope Records (Billie Eilish, DaBaby), aged just 15. A year later – and with an endless supply of catchy hooks in his arsenal – glaive has racked up tens of millions of streams and found himself hailed as the future of hyperpop.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

The Full Version of Juice WRLD ‘Lucid Dreams’ Remix with Lil Uzi Vert is Here: Listen

If you’re a Juice WRLD or Lil Uzi Vert fan, you are probably aware of of the mythical ‘Lucid Dreams’ remix featuring the two artists. A version of the hit with Lil Uzi Vert’s vocals was first previewed on Instagram live around mid 2018 but when the track list to Juice’s debut album Goodbye & Good Riddance was revealed, it was a solo cut with Uzi’s vocals missing. Since then, various snippets and unfinished low quality versions of the remix have surfaced online.
Behind Viral Videoshotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Provides Receipts For First Rapper On YouTube Claim

Soulja Boy has no problem reminding the world of all the times he was ahead of the game. While it may seem to be just jokes, Draco has come through with proof of his various trailblazing accomplishments. Earlier in the month, the Atlanta native took credit for being the first rapper at famed jewelry and diamond store Icebox.
MusicThe Ringer

A Deep Dive Into 50 Cent’s ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’’

On the premiere episode of No Skips With Jinx and Shea, we dive into 50 Cent’s 2003 classic, Get Rich or Die Tryin’. The guys reminisce about how 50 Cent bullied his way to the top of the charts by cracking down on the top rappers at the time, debate whether Eminem or Nate Dogg had the best guest appearance, share which line made them say, “Damn, that’s hard as f****,” and uncover what made this album land the no. 1 spot nine times in a row. Lastly, find out which track wins the Trophy Song of the entire project.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Swizz Beatz Reveals DMX + Snoop Dogg Verzuz Was Catalyst For 'Exodus' Album

Swizz Beatz has returned with more details regarding DMX’s forthcoming posthumous album Exodus, shortly after paying tribute to late Ruff Ryders legend during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (May 23). Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, DMX’s longtime friend and producer revealed the Verzuz battle between X and...
Books & Literaturemensjournal.com

These Audible Books Will Help You Think Rich And Get Rich Fast

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at [email protected].Sponsored content. A lot of people feel like they...
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Bow Wow and Soulja Boy to Go Head-to-Head In 'VERZUZ'

It’s official: Bow Wow and Soulja Boy will be going head-to-head in a VERZUZ battle. This was confirmed on Soulja Boy’s Twitter, just moments after Bow Wow teased the battle with the date. Founders of VERZUZ Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have yet to make the news public, but fans should be expecting an official announcement from them pretty soon — Swizz Beatz did, however, put up Soulja’s tweet on his Instagram Stories.
Musicnaijaonpoint.com

MP3: Bruh Bruh X Lil Durk – Quarantine In Houston

Download Bruh Bruh X Lil Durk – Quarantine In Houston MP3. Bruh Bruh and Lil Durk returns with a new song “Quarantine In Houston”, and we got it for you, download fast and feel the vibes. Do you Love songs like this one? Then bookmark our page, we will update...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

First look at Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding in Snake Eyes

A first proper look at Henry Golding in GI Joe spin-off Snake Eyes has been unleashed. The Crazy Rich Asians star takes on the titular role in the new movie, which is set to delve into who the silent character is and where he came from. In the newly released...
Musichotradiomaine.com

(Recap) 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards celebrated the biggest music artists of the year on Sunday with a night of live performances, show-stopping moments, and big wins! The Weeknd was the top winner of the night taking home a total of 10 BBMAs in the R&B and Pop categories as well as Top Artist.
MusicPosted by
GlobalGrind

T-Pain Is Launching His Own Podcast: Nappy Boy Radio

T-Pain has worked with the biggest names in music, so it’s only right his latest venture comes in the form of a podcast, where he can tell stories about the industry, making music, and everything in between. The super producer is introducing his own podcast and video show titled Nappy...
MusicPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Here Are the Top Hip-Hop Songs From the Year You Graduated High School

Depending on your age, high school was either a really long time ago or a recent memory. Either way, just thinking back to those days unlocks a lot of memories. Whether it's getting good grades or needing a study buddy to help through the struggle, joining extracurricular activities or becoming a team player in a sport, hanging out with friends or chilling at parties, there are plenty of cherished times. Music plays a part in serving as a soundtrack for moments like this, especially hip-hop. With the growth of the genre over the last 25 years, a many hip-hop songs soundtracked plenty of high school memories. As students rock their cap and gown to graduate in June, XXL documents the top hip-hop songs (according to the Billboard Hot 100) from the year you graduated high school—specifically 1996 to 2021.
Musicnaijaonpoint.com

MP3: Juice WRLD & Lil Uzi Vert – Lucid Dreams [Remix]

Download Juice WRLD & Lil Uzi Vert – Lucid Dreams [Remix] MP3. Juice WRLD and Lil Uzi Vert returns with a new song “Lucid Dreams [Remix]”, and we got it for you, download fast and feel the vibes. Do you Love songs like this one? Then bookmark our page, we...
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

R&B Snippets: SZA, Akon & More!

SZA CALLS OUT MAGAZING THAT SHE CLAIMS REFUSED TO HIRE A BLACK PHOTOGRAPHER: SZA called out an undisclosed magazine that she claimed refused to hire a black photographer for a photoshoot. She said, “I requested a Black photographer for a cover [and] the mag told me no lol. It’s 2021… and almost Juneteenth. Respectfully I can’t do it 🙄 🤷🏾‍♀️.” When a Twitter user asked her to expose the magazine, she said, “Das not my vibe but there’s TOO many elite Black creatives rn to not allow it.” She later wrote, “S/o @RollingStone @Cosmopolitan and @wonderlandmag btw for all using black photogs in our recent covers 💜 gotta celebrate when it’s RIGHT too!🙏🏾💛.“
Hip HopPosted by
TheThings

The 10 Most Iconic Music Videos From Hip Hop's Bling Era

Since its beginnings, hip hop has been a genre that has been all about pushing boundaries and exploring all the possibilities music has to offer. As it grew and evolved, and as technology got better, rappers changed their styles, creating what is now known as 'the Bling Era'. Much like every other era in music, the limits are not exact, but it started around the late '90s and it lasted a bit over a decade.